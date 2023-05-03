share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Woe Is Me! “I Simply Cannot Sleep Before the Crack of Dawn”

A series in which The Swaddle team indulges your pity party with advice you’ll probably ignore.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Jul 5, 2020
woe is me advice column
Image credit: Khalid Mohamed
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturesleep
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

Related