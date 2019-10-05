share
The Swdl
Cannot ‘Insist’ Trans Persons to Undergo a Sex‑Change Operation to Get Passport: Delhi HC

The current passport rules require a person to produce a certificate of gender reaffirming surgery — violating the Supreme Court’s landmark judgement.

Saumya Kalia
Apr 12, 2022
passport for transgender persons
Image Credits: Delhi High Court
PowerJusticeGender identity
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

