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Gender‑Neutral Words like ‘People’ Are Still Interpreted to Mean ‘Men,’ Shows Analysis

A new study shows society’s idea of “person” prioritizes men over women — suggesting a “fundamental bias in our species’ collective view of itself.”

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Apr 8, 2022
gender neutral words sexism
Image Credits: Getty Images/Pratik Bhide for The Swaddle
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PowerIdentityGender Neutral
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

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