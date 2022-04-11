share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Media Framing the JNU Violence Over Non‑Veg Food as a ‘Clash’ Condones the Assault

News reports misrepresenting the deliberate assault of students not only normalizes violence, but also cements a false memory of events.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Apr 11, 2022
JNU violence over non-veg food
Image Credits: NDTV
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerPoliticsprotests
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related