Can You Breastfeed A Baby With A Cleft Lip Or Palate?

Yes, you can breastfeed before the surgery. And it’s even better to breastfeed after it.

written by
Vanshika Gupta Adukia
published
Mar 19, 2019
cleft lip and cleft palate
Photo Courtesy of Smile Train
AuthorVanshika Gupta Adukia

Vanshika Gupta Adukia is a Mumbai-based physiotherapist who specializes in antenatal, postnatal and pelvic floor care, a childbirth educator, and the founder of Therhappy. She holds a Bachelor of Physical Therapy degree from DY Patil University, Mumbai, and is a CAPPA Certified Lactation Educator. An avid reader, she is passionate about women's health, little babies, all things colorful and happiness.

