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The Buzz Cut: Award‑winning Actor Makes Film Festival Jury, Men on Twitter Doubtful of Her Qualifications

This week in The Buzz Cut: a woman’s qualifications concern men online, a toy gets its first look, and men understand legal gendered bias.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Apr 30, 2022
deepika padukone cannes jury
Image Credits: Getty/ Pratik Bhide For The Swaddle
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AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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