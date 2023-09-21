share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Is This Normal? “I Hate Concerts”

Heightened sensitivity to stimuli can make concerts and live music unenjoyable and even painful for many.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Jun 3, 2022
why some peowhy people hate concertsple hate concerts
Image Credit: Getty Images
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureIs This Normal?
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related