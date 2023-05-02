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The Buzz Cut: India Loses “Shooter Dadi,” The World’s Oldest Sharpshooter, To Covid19

This week in The Buzz Cut, we explore the politics of space art, and what happens when fast food marketing turns to K-pop.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
May 1, 2021
shooter dadi death
Image Credit: Twitter/Dadi Chandro Tomar
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SocietyCulturecovid19
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

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