share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Why Caste Is Essential to Understanding Marital Rape

“The origin of patriarchy in India is based on caste and religion… Brahminical patriarchy has laid down the foundation of an Indian man as a superior person to an Indian woman.”

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
May 18, 2022
marital rape and caste
Image Credits: Pratik Bhide For The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJusticeautonomy
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related