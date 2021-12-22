share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Can ‘Authentic’ Sex Scenes Ever Safeguard Actors’ Interests?

Actor Claire Foy recently noted filming the scene left her feeling exploited, but she waded through in the interest of art.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Dec 22, 2021
sex scenes in movies
Image Credit: Getty
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturefilm and TV
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related