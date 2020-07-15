share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

By 2100, Old People Will Comprise a Majority of the World’s Shrinking Population: Study

This begs the question: without enough young people in the workforce, who will contribute to social support systems?

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Jul 15, 2020
population aging
Image Credit: Getty
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturechild care
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related