share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Mothers‑in‑Law Restrict Women’s Reproductive Agency by Isolating Them: Study

Women who lived with their mothers-in-law had smaller friend circles, which can be crucial sources of information about things like modern contraception.

written by
Pallavi Prasad
published
Feb 5, 2020
women's access to healthcare
Image Credit: “Punar Vivaah” (Zee TV)
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJusticebirth control
AuthorPallavi Prasad

Pallavi Prasad is The Swaddle's Features Editor. When she isn't fighting for gender justice and being righteous, you can find her dabbling in street and sports photography, reading philosophy, drowning in green tea, and procrastinating on doing the dishes.

Related