share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

In Countries With High Gender Equality, Men Recognize Women’s Achievements Better: Study

The more exposure men have to successful women, the better they can identify them.

written by
Anubhuti Matta
published
Dec 31, 2019
rsz_1rsz__92576437_100_women_facewall_promo2_976-min.jpg
Image Courtesy: BBC 100 Women 2018
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJusticeGender Discrimination
AuthorAnubhuti Matta

Anubhuti Matta is an associate editor with The Swaddle. When not at work, she's busy pursuing kathak, reading books on and by women in the Middle East or making dresses out of Indian prints.

Related