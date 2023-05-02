share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Burqas a Sign of “Religious Extremism,” Says Sri Lankan Government, Proposes Burqa Ban

The move comes at a time “when the Muslim community has been constantly targeted,” activists say.

written by
Satviki Sanjay
published
Mar 15, 2021
sri lanka burqa ban
Image Credit: AFP
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerIdentityMuslims
AuthorSatviki Sanjay

Satviki Sanjay is an editorial intern at The Swaddle. She's currently studying philosophy at Miranda House. When not studying, she can be found writing about gender, internet culture, sexuality, technology, and mental health. She loves talking to people, and you can always find her on Instagram @satvikii.

Related