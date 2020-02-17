share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

SC Asks Centre to Explain Why Military Academies Don’t Admit Women

Previous rulings opened up permanent commissions to women, but they remain barred from academies, the most direct path to such commissions.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Mar 11, 2021
are women allowed in the permanent commission in the army navy
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJusticegender inequality
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related