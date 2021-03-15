share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

It’s “Deeply Worrying” Only One SC Judge Is a Woman, Says Justice Chandrachud

“As an institution whose decision shapes and impacts everyday lives of Indians, we must do better,” the Supreme Court judge said.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Mar 15, 2021
how many women judges are there in the supreme court
Image Credit: PTI
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJusticegender
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related