share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

In Swiss Referendum, 51.2% of Voters Supported Ban on Face Coverings, Including Burqa, in Public Places

“What is aimed here is to stigmatize and marginalize Muslims even more.”

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Mar 8, 2021
switzerland burqa ban
Image Credit: Ritzau Scanpix
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerIdentitygender
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related