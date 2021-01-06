share
The Swdl
Bombay HC Rules Trans Woman Can Contest Election Under Women’s Reservation

The ruling is a victory for trans people everywhere as it validates their right to a “self-perceived gender identity.”

Devrupa Rakshit
Jan 6, 2021
can transgender people contest elections in india
Image Credit: Mumbai Live
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

