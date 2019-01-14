share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

What India Can Learn About Trans Inclusion From the World

In the wake of the failed Transgender Persons (Protection) Act, Indian lawmakers need to improve health care, economic opportunities, and social inclusion for transgender people.

written by
Anchal Khandelwal
published
Dec 20, 2019
trans inclusion in india
Image Credit: The New Yorker
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerIdentityhealth care
AuthorAnchal Khandelwal

Anchal Khandelwal is a research assistant in the Department of Economics at Monk Prayogshala who focuses on the intersection of gender studies and economics.

Related