share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Pakistani High Court Calls Two‑Finger Virginity Test of Rape Survivors “Unconstitutional”

The Lahore High Court referenced previous Indian judgments in calling for an end to the abusive practice.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Jan 5, 2021
lahore high court two finger test
Image Credit: Dawn News
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJusticeFinally
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related