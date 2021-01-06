share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Muslim Clerics Around the World Are Working to Certify Covid19 Vaccines as Halal

A rumor that the Chinese vaccine contains pork-derived gelatin has prompted clerics to fast-track halal approval in the name of public health.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Jan 6, 2021
are covid19 vaccines halal
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerIdentityHealth
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related