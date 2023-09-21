share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Bombay HC Expands What Kind of Rape Coverage in Media, Social Media Is Punishable

The ruling and related guidelines aim to prevent both purposeful, or accidental, identification of rape survivors.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Feb 2, 2021
is disclosing identity of rape victim punishable in india
Image Credit: Getty Images
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJusticerape
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related