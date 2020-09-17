share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Women Make Up Only 29% of Judges in India: Report

The analysis highlights how the judiciary fails to reflect the population passing through the justice system.

written by
Satviki Sanjay
published
Jan 29, 2021
indian criminal justice system data
Image Credit: PTI
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJusticecriminal justice
AuthorSatviki Sanjay

Satviki Sanjay is an editorial intern at The Swaddle. She's currently studying philosophy at Miranda House. When not studying, she can be found writing about gender, internet culture, sexuality, technology, and mental health. She loves talking to people, and you can always find her on Instagram @satvikii.

Related