SC Denies Plea to Protect ‘Tandav’ Creators From Arrest, Rules “You Cannot Hurt Religious Sentiments” Even in Fiction

“[The show] is a political satire. If people are so sensitive … then art, cinema, TV, all will be destroyed,” argued counsel for the show’s creators.

written by
Satviki Sanjay
published
Jan 28, 2021
AuthorSatviki Sanjay

Satviki Sanjay is an editorial intern at The Swaddle. She's currently studying philosophy at Miranda House. When not studying, she can be found writing about gender, internet culture, sexuality, technology, and mental health. She loves talking to people, and you can always find her on Instagram @satvikii.

