share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Body Matters: Navigating Abortion in India

“It was quite harrowing, [the gynac] was very rude and started preaching to me… As though I’d done something morally wrong.”

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Feb 27, 2022
abortion with indian gynacs
Image Credit:Adobestock/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesSexHealth
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

Related