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The Benefits of Sarcasm, According to Science

Sarcasm allows people to find humor in the truth — making us more creative and honest.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Apr 23, 2022
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Image Credits: Sarabhai vs Sarabhai/ Pratik Bhide For The Swaddle
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AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

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