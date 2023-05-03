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To Nap or Not to Nap? That Is the Question

Research says when you nap, and for how long, often determines how rested you feel after.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Nov 23, 2019
benefits of napping in the afternoon
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AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

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