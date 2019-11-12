share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Genes, Not Grit, Determine People’s Ability to Function Normally on Less Sleep

New research sheds light on how some people can sleep 3-4 hours per night and still function at full potential.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Nov 12, 2019
people who sleep less and function better
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthgenetics
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related