share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

‘Battle of the Sexes’ Between Mother’s and Father’s Genes Starts in the Womb, Finds Study

The research aims to understand how the fetus, the placenta, and the mother’s body communicate with one another.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Jan 5, 2022
nutrition in womb
Image Credits: SciTech Daily/Ionel Sandovici
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureScienceHealth
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related