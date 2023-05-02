share
The Swdl
Elephants’ Social Hierarchy May Hold Clues for Addressing Human‑Animal Conflict

Older male elephants have a calming effect on juvenile males, reducing aggressive behavior and potential conflict with humans.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Dec 23, 2021
elephant-human conflict
Image Credit: Getty
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

