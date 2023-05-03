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Morbid Humor Can Help Us Cope With Stress Better Than Chirpy Positivity

Dark humor is a powerful coping mechanism that allows space for venting and promotes social cohesion.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Apr 2, 2020
morbid humor covid19
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BodiesMindcoronavirus
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

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