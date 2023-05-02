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At Least 1 in 10 Women Globally Have Miscarried a Pregnancy, Research Shows

Recognizing the trauma and pervasiveness of miscarriage can help women get “the physical and mental health care they need.”

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Apr 30, 2021
how common are miscarriages globally
Image Credit: Dreamstime
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BodiesHealthgender
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

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