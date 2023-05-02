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Untrending: Tea Tree Oil Only Has Minor Anti‑Bacterial and Anti‑Septic Benefits

If used frequently or in large amounts, tea tree oil can damage skin, causing contact dermatitis.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Apr 29, 2021
does tea tree oil help?
Image Credit:Publicgoods
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BodiesHealthbacteria
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

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