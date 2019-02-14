share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

As Aziz Ansari Starts His Comeback, Why Are We So Eager to Forgive Him?

The Swaddle Team discusses coercion, likeability and the low bar for apologies.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Feb 14, 2019
aziz ansari comeback tour
Image courtesy of Vox
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyPeople#MeToo
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

Related