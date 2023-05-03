share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Is the Gillette “The Best Men Can Be” Ad a Good or Bad Thing?

A Swaddle Team discussion.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Jan 16, 2019
Gillett we believe The Best Men Can Be ad video
Still from Gillett’s “We Believe: The Best Men Can”
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureadvertising
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

Related