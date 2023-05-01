share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Artificial Wombs to Enhanced Babies, How Ethical is the Future of Birth?

Reproductive technologies could liberate women from the burden of pregnancy, but remain fraught with controversy.

written by
Ananya Singh
published
Apr 9, 2023
future of birth
Image Credit: Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
Futuregene editingreproduction
AuthorAnanya Singh

Ananya Singh is a Senior Staff Writer at TheSwaddle. She has previously worked as a journalist, researcher and copy editor. Her work explores the intersection of environment, gender and health, with a focus on social and climate justice.

Related