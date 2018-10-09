share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

If Your Child Has A Concussion, They Need Activity, Not Rest

Keeping their brain engaged reduces dangerous symptoms.

written by
Nadia Nooreyezdan
published
Oct 9, 2018
concussions in children
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthinjury and illness
AuthorNadia Nooreyezdan

Nadia Nooreyezdan is The Swaddle's culture editor. Since graduating from Columbia Journalism School, she spends her time thinking about aliens, cyborgs, and social justice sci-fi. She's also working on a memoir about her family's journey from Iran to India.

Related