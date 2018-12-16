share
The Swdl
Designer Babies Are Far From Reality, Even After the Gene‑Edited Babies in China

Selecting traits is way more difficult than making corrections.

A Cecile JW Janssens, The Conversation
Dec 16, 2018
designer babies
Image courtesy of mercatornet.com
AuthorA Cecile JW Janssens, The Conversation

A Cecile JW Janssens, MA, MSc, PhD, is a research professor of epidemiology at Emory University’s Rollins School of Public Health. She is a leading expert in risk prediction, with a specific interest in the genetic prediction of common diseases and traits. She holds degrees in economics, psychology, and epidemiology.

