share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

World’s First Gene‑Edited Babies Have Been Born in China, Researcher Claims

The designer baby dystopia begins.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Nov 27, 2018
He Jiankui gene editing
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureTechcrispr
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related