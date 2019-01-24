share
The Swdl
Untrending: Activated Charcoal Can Be Good for You — But Only in Emergencies

Activated charcoal can be helpful when ingested in the event of poisoning or overdose, but regular consumption does not carry the same benefits.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Mar 5, 2020
effects of activated charcoal
Image Credit: Adobe Stock
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

