share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Study Suggests Clinical Depression Is a Progressive Disease

Measurable changes in the brains of long-term depression patients open the possibility of more targeted treatment.

written by
Angelina Shah
published
Mar 14, 2018
effects of depression on the brain
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindbrains
AuthorAngelina Shah

Angelina Shah is a staff writer with The Swaddle. In her previous life she was a copywriter in advertising. She has a penchant for reading, singing, travelling and being obsessed with superheroes.

Related