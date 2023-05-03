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Study Suggests Clinical Depression Is a Progressive Disease

Measurable changes in the brains of long-term depression patients open the possibility of more targeted treatment.

written by
Angelina Shah
published
Mar 14, 2018
effects of depression on the brain
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BodiesMindbrains
AuthorAngelina Shah

Angelina Shah is a staff writer with The Swaddle. In her previous life she was a copywriter in advertising. She has a penchant for reading, singing, travelling and being obsessed with superheroes.

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