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Andrew Tate Was Detained, But the Manosphere Persists

Individual accountability for its figureheads doesn’t de-radicalize the manosphere or its dangerous influence.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jan 3, 2023
andrew tate manosphere
Image Credit: Agencies
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SocietyCulturemens rights
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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