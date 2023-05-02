share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Why the New Year Can Trigger Anxiety for Many People

Uncertainty and change are two of the biggest triggers behind the anxiety people experience while making their way into January.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Jan 3, 2023
what causes new year anxiety
Image Credit: Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureanxiety
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related