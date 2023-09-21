share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

How the Rise of Internet Father Figures Threatens Women, Gender Minorities

After Jordan Peterson, Andrew Tate is the new divisive figure who provides men validation for bad behaviour — especially towards women.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Aug 23, 2022
jordan peterson andrew tate father figures
Image Credit: Getty
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureMisogyny
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related