share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

An Indian Woman Won ‘Mrs. World 2022.’ But Why Do We Still Have a Separate Beauty Pageant For Married Women?

The separation of beauty pageants for married and unmarried women speaks to their role in maintaining heteronormativity.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Dec 20, 2022
mrs world sexist
Image Credit: Instagram (@mrsindiainc)
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturebeauty norms
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related