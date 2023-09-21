share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

In Conversation: On the Fight to Legalize Same‑Sex Marriages

The team discusses pressing events that say something about our culture, and why it matters. Today, we talk about queer rights, the state, and the complexities of legally recognizing marriage for queer couples.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Nov 28, 2022
same sex marriage
Image credit- Istock
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJusticeIn Conversation
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

Related