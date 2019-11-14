share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Indian Children Will Face Lifelong Health Issues Due to Climate Change, Says Lancet Report

The increased spread of infectious diseases, malnutrition, lung damage and natural disasters are likely to plague the next generation.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Nov 14, 2019
India climate change children health
Image Credit: PTI
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureEnvironmentHealth
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related