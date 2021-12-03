share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

How an Ancient Society Found a Way To Thrive in the ‘Worst Year’ in Human History

“We should take some solace in knowing that it’s possible to reorganize, to change, even deeply rooted aspects of societies.”

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Dec 6, 2021
ancient society thrived
Image Credits: National Geographic
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureScience
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related