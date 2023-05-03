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Period Tracking Apps Are a Contraceptive Gift to a Tech‑Savvy Woman… Or Are They?

Femtech designed its trackers with one fatal flaw.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Oct 22, 2018
period tracker
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FutureTechfertility
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

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