share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Public Complacency, Not Covid19 Mutation, Is Driving the Surge in Cases, Health Experts Say

“Since the past few weeks, the situation is going from bad to worse, which is a serious cause for concern.”

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Mar 31, 2021
why are covid cases rising in india
Image Credit: Alamy
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthcovid19
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related